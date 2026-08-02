Following is a summary of current world news briefs.

Sri Lanka boosts prison security after riot kills one

Sri Lanka tightened security across its prisons on Sunday after a riot left one person dead and six injured, an official said, as the nation struggles to manage its overcrowded jails.

Prisoners damaged several buildings including the hospital, training center, and ​kitchen, within the Mahara prison on Saturday, which is about 15 km (9.32 miles) from commercial capital Colombo.

Three dead in Idaho shopping center shooting

Three people died after a gunman opened fire in a shopping area in Twin Falls, Idaho, ​on Saturday, according to a city spokesman. Twin Falls Police Chief Matthew Hicks told reporters the shooter was dead and the threat to the community was over.

Crimean ‌families queue for ​hot meals as Ukraine hits power supply

Under a blazing summer sun, a chef poured oil into huge pots set up on a street in the Crimean town of Massandra, preparing to serve dozens of people queuing for a hot meal after Ukrainian attacks cut power to their own kitchens. Cities and towns across Crimea, which Russia annexed from Ukraine in 2014, have had to cope with limited fuel supplies for much of the summer amid Ukrainian attacks on power plants and other infrastructure.

Wildfires spread across Greece, conditions worsen in France and Spain

Wildfires fanned by gale-force winds burned across multiple areas of Greece on Saturday, forcing residents to flee as conditions worsened again in parts of Spain and France. In one escalating Greek blaze, firefighters, police and ambulances slowly withdrew before a ‌huge wall of fire and smoke engulfing forests and shrub near Porto Germeno on the Gulf of Corinth 60 km (40 miles) northwest of Athens.

Russia pounds Kyiv, kills 10 as Ukraine appeals for Patriot interceptors

Russia pounded Kyiv and the region in a heavy ballistic missile attack early on Saturday, killing 10 people, as President Volodymyr Zelenskiy warned that Ukraine had run out of interceptor missiles for its U.S. Patriot air defence systems. Zelenskiy said that Russia launched 35 missiles at Ukraine, including 27 ballistic missiles, and also 185 drones. Only one ballistic missile was intercepted, "simply because there are no interceptors for the Patriot system", he said.

Female bomber kills at least three, injures 21 near Moscow restaurant, authorities say

A homemade bomb carried by a woman killed at least three people and injured 21 near an upscale restaurant in central Moscow on Saturday evening, authorities said, amid unconfirmed speculation on social media that the attack may have been linked to the war in Ukraine. The explosion occurred just before 8 p.m. close to an Italian restaurant located in one of Moscow's seven Stalin-era skyscrapers ‌at Kudrinskaya Square, the police said.

Ukrainian drones kill two in Russia, strike Wildberries warehouse, governors say

Ukrainian drone strikes killed at least two people in regions along Russia's Volga River overnight, hitting targets including a warehouse belonging to Wildberries, Russia's largest online retailer, regional officials said on Sunday. Russia's Defence Ministry said it had downed 635 Ukrainian drones during the night.

Thirteen die in tourist plane crash over Peru's Nazca Lines

A small tourist plane crashed on Saturday as it flew over the Nazca Lines archaeological site ‌in southern Peru, killing 13 people, Peru's government said. Peru's Ministry of Transport and Communications said in a statement that the plane was carrying 11 foreign tourists — German, Italian and Spanish visitors — and two crew members.

Migrants say hunger and hostility drove them back from Spain's Ceuta to Morocco

Migrants who swam or jumped over fences to rush into Spain's African enclave of Ceuta this week were returning home on Saturday, with many saying hunger, exhaustion and hostility from locals had crushed their hopes of a new life in Europe. Those heading back told Reuters they had initially been drawn by viral social-media videos and messages from friends suggesting that the heavily guarded border could be breached.

Soccer-Infantino's FIFA future in jeopardy after private equity gamble backfires

FIFA president Gianni Infantino, hitherto untouchable at the helm of soccer's global governing body, suffered a crushing blow on Friday when his bold reach for private equity riches was brought to an end in the face of a ferocious backlash. A FIFA statement, attributed to Infantino, conceded that the proposal to create a commercial entity to run the World Cup and other tournaments, 20% of which would be sold to private investors, was divisive and dead in the water.

Magnitude 5.9 earthquake hits east coast of North Island in New Zealand, GFZ says

An earthquake measuring ⁠magnitude 5.9 struck off the ​east coast of New Zealand's North Island on Sunday, the German Research Centre for Geosciences (GFZ) said. The quake hit at a depth of 10 km (6 ⁠miles), according to GFZ.

Thousands in Amsterdam for boisterous WorldPride in shadow of Berlin attack

Hundreds of thousands of revellers lined Amsterdam's canals on Saturday for the flagship event of WorldPride, resulting in a boisterous LGBT celebration and protest that organisers and participants said was particularly urgent after last week's deadly attack on Berlin's Pride. Scores of boats festooned with rainbow flags and balloons cruised through the city while huge crowds in colourful outfits cheered from the bank.

'Le camping', an egalitarian symbol of French summers, faces a fiery future

The order to evacuate came around 8.30 p.m. — just as families were sitting down to dinner. Wildfire flames were bearing ⁠down on a campsite in southwest France, and police told manager Hadrien Folliot he had little time to remove roughly 1,200 holidaymakers. Less than half an hour later, the site was empty.

Spain installs floating barrier in Ceuta after deadly migrant rush

Spain said migrant crossings into its North African enclave of Ceuta stopped overnight, as police began installing a 500-metre (1,640-foot) floating barrier on Saturday off its border with Morocco following a mass rush that killed at least 67 people. According to Spanish authorities, about 50,000 people had crossed into Ceuta by land and sea from Thursday in an unprecedented surge at one ​of the European Union's only land borders with Africa. More than 48,000 of them returned to Morocco within 48 hours, Spain said.

Fires on more than 250,000 acres of Washington state prompt evacuations

Wildfires across more than a quarter of a million acres in Washington state have prompted widespread evacuations and power outages in the Spokane area, state officials said on Saturday evening. About 4,000 people were fighting more than a dozen fires throughout the state, Dave Upthegrove, the state's commissioner ⁠of public lands, said during a virtual press conference.

Israeli strikes kill nine in Gaza, Israeli minister says no deal to halt attacks

Israeli airstrikes continued in Gaza for a second straight day on Sunday, killing at least nine Palestinians, despite U.S. President Donald Trump's announcement of a breakthrough in efforts to implement last year's Gaza ceasefire agreement. Israeli Energy Minister Eli Cohen said on Sunday that there was no deal to halt attacks on Gaza and that he saw a need for Israel, which already controls 70% of the Strip, to take full control of it.

Five dead, 41 missing after Indonesian ferry catches fire, authorities say

At least five people were killed and ⁠41 ​were still missing on Sunday after a ferry caught fire off Indonesia's Madura island, the country's search and rescue agency said in a statement. Below are the details:

Noted climber Nirmal Purja among 10 dead in avalanche in Pakistan - officials

Celebrated Nepali climber Nirmal Purja, who set a record for the fastest ascent of the world's 14 highest mountains, died in an avalanche during an expedition in Pakistan, his company said on Saturday. “Today it is with profound sadness and immense heartbreak that we confirm that Nirmal 'Nimsdai' Purja tragically lost his life following the avalanche on Broad Peak,” his expedition organising company Elite Exped said in an Instagram post.

Israeli strikes kill two in Gaza, destroy medicine storage warehouses

Israel's military on Saturday killed two Palestinians in Gaza and destroyed two warehouses near a hospital that were said to be storing medicine in separate strikes, amid uncertainty over whether Israel has accepted a deal reached with Hamas over the group's disarmament. Palestinian health officials said two Palestinians were killed in the Sheikh Radwan area of Gaza City in central Gaza in an ⁠Israeli air strike. A military spokesperson said those targeted were Hamas militants but declined to provide further details.

Soccer-Infantino faces crisis as UEFA, CONCACAF declare lost confidence over scrapped World Cup deal

FIFA President Gianni Infantino is under unprecedented fire after regional confederations UEFA and CONCACAF said on Saturday they had lost confidence in his leadership following his abandoned plan to sell a stake in World Cup commercial rights. The dramatic fallout from Infantino's scrapped $4.2-billion proposal has exposed growing unease within world soccer ⁠over his leadership style, with European governing body UEFA leading a chorus of criticism that could complicate his re-election hopes.

Romania expands bear cull, critics say ⁠enforcement gaps persist

In just three hours on a sunny morning on Romania's scenic Transfagarasan mountain road, at least 20 brown bears emerged from the forest and approached motorists who had stopped to feed them and take selfies. The motorists ignored signs along the hairpin bends of the road which cuts through the Carpathian mountains warning visitors that feeding the animals is illegal and punishable by hefty fines.

Hungary PM flags "critical" days ahead with looming nuclear shutdown

Hungary faces a critical five days, Prime Minister Peter Magyar said on Sunday, as the drying out of the Danube forces the country's sole nuclear power plant to shut for the first time in over four decades, with a new heatwave looming. Large parts of Europe have been hit by prolonged heat and drought, lowering ‌river levels and raising concerns about water supplies, river transport and power generation.

Greece battles wildfires, ‌Hungary shuts nuclear power plant due to drought

Greek firefighters battled on Sunday to control a huge wildfire that has destroyed over 100 homes northwest of Athens, while a fresh blaze forced evacuations on the popular tourist island of Kefalonia. Europe has been ravaged by ​wildfires this summer after a period of record-breaking heatwaves and little rain - conditions that scientists say have been exacerbated by climate change.