Bessent ready to repeat joint yen intervention, urges bigger Fed backstop

U.S. Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent has urged the Federal Reserve to "upsize" its Foreign and International Monetary Authorities lending facility to provide more support to foreign central banks.

Reuters | Updated: 03-08-2026 06:00 IST | Created: 03-08-2026 06:00 IST
Bessent ready to repeat joint yen intervention, urges bigger Fed backstop
Donald Trump
  • Country:
  • United States

U.S. Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent said on Sunday he will not hesitate to repeat a U.S. and Japanese coordinated foreign exchange intervention that countered disorderly yen ‌movements and urged that a Federal Reserve backstop for foreign central banks and monetary authorities be "upsized." Bessent indicated in a social media posting on X that the Fed's Foreign and International Monetary Authorities lending facility was used in the coordinated action on Friday, which was confirmed by Japan's finance ministry and President Donald Trump. "The FIMA Repo Facility is an important backstop. We should encourage it to ‌be upsized in the coming months," Bessent said. Created by the Fed during the COVID-19 pandemic crisis, the FIMA Repo Facility allows countries that keep Treasury securities on deposit at ‌the New York Fed to get up to $60 billion in U.S. dollar loans for up to seven days. The loans are offered at a rate typically above the open-market repo rate, so the expectation is that its use would be limited to times of market stress. Meeting Bessent's call to increase the facility's firepower would add another significant task to new Fed Chairman Kevin Warsh's growing to-do list, which includes reviews of the U.S. central bank's communications ⁠and balance ​sheet policies, combating persistent inflation and dealing with growing ⁠dissent among Fed policymakers as Trump calls for rate cuts. FIMA was established by the Federal Open Market Committee — the Fed's rate-setting arm — and any changes to its lending parameters or structure would require the committee's approval. Fed policymakers ⁠are not expected to meet again until mid-September. Warsh could convene inter-meeting conference calls, though these events are typically only organized during financial crises. As of the end of May, Treasury data shows Japan held $1.14 trillion of ​Treasuries, the most of any foreign nation and second only to the Fed itself. Tapping the FIMA facility might allow Japan to raise funds for yen purchases ⁠without having to sell its Treasury holdings outright. Selling Treasuries also could further push up bond yields that rose after the U.S. central bank held interest rates steady last week. Foreign central banks and monetary authorities currently have just under $3 trillion ⁠on ​deposit at the New York Fed, with about $2.65 trillion of that amount in Treasuries, according to the latest Fed data. BESSENT PRAISES DIRECTION OF TAKAICHI'S GOVERNMENT The U.S. Treasury chief said the coordinated foreign exchange actions "countered disorderly yen movements" that pushed the currency to new 40-year lows against the dollar last week. "We strongly support Japan's decisive market and monetary steps to correct ⁠the substantial undervaluation of the yen," Bessent said. He added thatthe U.S. Treasury remains "attentive and in close communication" with its counterparts at the Bank of Japan and Japan's Ministry of Finance, adding: "We ⁠will not hesitate to participate in further joint ⁠intervention." Bessent also lauded Japanese Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi's government, saying it is "moving into an exciting new phase of Abenomics, as nearly 15 years of powerful stimulus have created durable, robust underlying economic dynamics." Abenomics refers to the economic policies launched by former Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe ‌in 2012 to end decades ‌of deflation and economic stagnation.

TRENDING

1
WRAPUP 2-Iran threatens to strike other nations' energy fields if US launches fresh attacks

WRAPUP 2-Iran threatens to strike other nations' energy fields if US launche...

Iran
2
EXCLUSIVE-Japan to announce Tokyo, Washington took joint action on yen, sources say

EXCLUSIVE-Japan to announce Tokyo, Washington took joint action on yen, sour...

Japan
3
WRAPUP 3-Trump says he will hold off on fresh Iran attack in hope of quick deal

WRAPUP 3-Trump says he will hold off on fresh Iran attack in hope of quick d...

United States
4
Athletics-Kerr caps 'great two weeks' with Commonwealth Games gold on home soil

Athletics-Kerr caps 'great two weeks' with Commonwealth Games gold on home s...

United Kingdom

PERSPECTIVES AND INSIGHTS

Future Pandemics Need Research Networks Ready Before Crisis Strikes: Here's Why

The Governance–Reality Gap Derailing Africa’s Digital Transformation

Liberia's Recovery Is Real, but Financing the Next Growth Phase Remains the Biggest Challenge

Can Uganda Turn Strong Economic Growth into Sustainable Development Without More Debt Burdens?

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback

Use this form for editorial or site feedback. We usually reply within 2 to 3 working days.

By submitting, you agree that we may use your email address to respond.

Subscribe to our Newsletter  

STANDARDS & POLICIES

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse
Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026