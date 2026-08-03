Earthquake of magnitude 5.4 strikes Egypt, GFZ says

​An earthquake measuring magnitude 5.4 struck off ‌Egypt early on Monday, the German Research Centre for Geosciences (GFZ) said.

The quake hit ‌at a depth of 10 ‌km (6 miles), according to GFZ. The Egyptian Red Crescent said it activated its emergency response plan ⁠in ​the ⁠governorates where the quake was felt, but that ⁠it had so far received no ​reports of casualties or damage to ⁠property.

In a statement, the Red Crescent urged ⁠residents ​to avoid buildings showing signs of damage and to rely ⁠on official updates as authorities continued to ⁠assess ⁠the situation.