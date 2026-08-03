Earthquake of magnitude 5.4 strikes Egypt, GFZ says

A magnitude 5.4 earthquake struck off Egypt's coast at a depth of 10 km, prompting the Egyptian Red Crescent to activate its emergency response plan without reporting any casualties or damage.

Reuters | Updated: 03-08-2026 06:05 IST | Created: 03-08-2026 06:05 IST
Earthquake of magnitude 5.4 strikes Egypt, GFZ says
  • Country:
  • Egypt

​An earthquake measuring magnitude 5.4 struck off ‌Egypt early on Monday, the German Research Centre for Geosciences (GFZ) said.

The quake hit ‌at a depth of 10 ‌km (6 miles), according to GFZ. The Egyptian Red Crescent said it activated its emergency response plan ⁠in ​the ⁠governorates where the quake was felt, but that ⁠it had so far received no ​reports of casualties or damage to ⁠property.

In a statement, the Red Crescent urged ⁠residents ​to avoid buildings showing signs of damage and to rely ⁠on official updates as authorities continued to ⁠assess ⁠the situation.

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