Earthquake of magnitude 5.4 strikes Egypt, GFZ says
A magnitude 5.4 earthquake struck off Egypt's coast at a depth of 10 km, prompting the Egyptian Red Crescent to activate its emergency response plan without reporting any casualties or damage.
- Country:
- Egypt
An earthquake measuring magnitude 5.4 struck off Egypt early on Monday, the German Research Centre for Geosciences (GFZ) said.
The quake hit at a depth of 10 km (6 miles), according to GFZ. The Egyptian Red Crescent said it activated its emergency response plan in the governorates where the quake was felt, but that it had so far received no reports of casualties or damage to property.
In a statement, the Red Crescent urged residents to avoid buildings showing signs of damage and to rely on official updates as authorities continued to assess the situation.
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