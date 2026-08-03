Russia's Wildberries says logistics facility in Vladimir region ablaze after attack

A fire broke out at a Wildberries logistics facility in Russia's Vladimir region following an attack, with no reported casualties and operations rerouted to other facilities.

Reuters | Updated: 03-08-2026 10:37 IST | Created: 03-08-2026 10:37 IST
Russia's Wildberries says logistics facility in Vladimir region ablaze after attack
  • Country:
  • Russia

​Russian ‌online retailer Wildberries said ​a fire ‌broke out at one of its logistics facilities ‌in Russia's Vladimir ‌region following an attack, adding that staff ⁠had ​been ⁠evacuated.

The company said firefighters ⁠were working at the ​scene, there were no ⁠preliminary reports of casualties, ⁠and ​logistics operations had been rerouted ⁠to other facilities to ⁠ensure continued ⁠deliveries and shipments.

TRENDING

1
WRAPUP 2-Iran threatens to strike other nations' energy fields if US launches fresh attacks

WRAPUP 2-Iran threatens to strike other nations' energy fields if US launche...

Iran
2
EXCLUSIVE-Japan to announce Tokyo, Washington took joint action on yen, sources say

EXCLUSIVE-Japan to announce Tokyo, Washington took joint action on yen, sour...

Japan
3
WRAPUP 3-Trump says he will hold off on fresh Iran attack in hope of quick deal

WRAPUP 3-Trump says he will hold off on fresh Iran attack in hope of quick d...

United States
4
Athletics-Kerr caps 'great two weeks' with Commonwealth Games gold on home soil

Athletics-Kerr caps 'great two weeks' with Commonwealth Games gold on home s...

United Kingdom

PERSPECTIVES AND INSIGHTS

Future Pandemics Need Research Networks Ready Before Crisis Strikes: Here's Why

The Governance–Reality Gap Derailing Africa’s Digital Transformation

Liberia's Recovery Is Real, but Financing the Next Growth Phase Remains the Biggest Challenge

Can Uganda Turn Strong Economic Growth into Sustainable Development Without More Debt Burdens?

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback

Use this form for editorial or site feedback. We usually reply within 2 to 3 working days.

By submitting, you agree that we may use your email address to respond.

Subscribe to our Newsletter  

STANDARDS & POLICIES

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse
Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026