Russia's Wildberries says logistics facility in Vladimir region ablaze after attack

​Russian ‌online retailer Wildberries said ​a fire ‌broke out at one of its logistics facilities ‌in Russia's Vladimir ‌region following an attack, adding that staff ⁠had ​been ⁠evacuated.

The company said firefighters ⁠were working at the ​scene, there were no ⁠preliminary reports of casualties, ⁠and ​logistics operations had been rerouted ⁠to other facilities to ⁠ensure continued ⁠deliveries and shipments.