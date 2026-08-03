Russia's Wildberries says logistics facility in Vladimir region ablaze after attack
A fire broke out at a Wildberries logistics facility in Russia's Vladimir region following an attack, with no reported casualties and operations rerouted to other facilities.
- Country:
- Russia
Russian online retailer Wildberries said a fire broke out at one of its logistics facilities in Russia's Vladimir region following an attack, adding that staff had been evacuated.
The company said firefighters were working at the scene, there were no preliminary reports of casualties, and logistics operations had been rerouted to other facilities to ensure continued deliveries and shipments.
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