Russia's transport ministry moves to protect cargo traffic after vessel attacks, RIA reports
Russia's transport ministry is taking measures to ensure cargo logistics in the Azov-Black Sea basin after enemy drone attacks on vessels, according to the RIA state news agency.
- Country:
- Russia
Russia's transport ministry said on Monday it was taking all necessary measures to ensure cargo logistics in the Azov-Black Sea basin after what it described as enemy drone attacks on vessels, according to the RIA state news agency.
The ministry said the situation in the Sea of Azov remained tense due to the attacks and that it was working to maintain freight transportation flows in the region.
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