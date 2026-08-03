Russia's transport ministry moves to protect cargo traffic after vessel attacks, RIA reports

Russia's transport ministry is taking measures to ensure cargo logistics in the Azov-Black Sea basin after enemy drone attacks on vessels, according to the RIA state news agency.

Reuters | Updated: 03-08-2026 11:55 IST | Created: 03-08-2026 11:55 IST
Russia's transport ministry moves to protect cargo traffic after vessel attacks, RIA reports
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  • Country:
  • Russia

Russia's ​transport ‌ministry said on ​Monday it was ‌taking all necessary measures to ensure cargo logistics in the ‌Azov-Black Sea basin ‌after what it described as enemy drone attacks on ⁠vessels, ​according ⁠to the RIA state ⁠news agency.

The ministry said the ​situation in the Sea ⁠of Azov remained tense due ⁠to ​the attacks and that it was ⁠working to maintain freight transportation ⁠flows ⁠in the region.

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