Russia's transport ministry moves to protect cargo traffic after vessel attacks, RIA reports

Russia's ​transport ‌ministry said on ​Monday it was ‌taking all necessary measures to ensure cargo logistics in the ‌Azov-Black Sea basin ‌after what it described as enemy drone attacks on ⁠vessels, ​according ⁠to the RIA state ⁠news agency.

The ministry said the ​situation in the Sea ⁠of Azov remained tense due ⁠to ​the attacks and that it was ⁠working to maintain freight transportation ⁠flows ⁠in the region.