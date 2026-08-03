China stocks close down as AI selloff hammers chip supply chain
China's stock markets experienced mixed results on Monday, with the CSI300 and Shanghai Composite Index declining, while the Hang Seng Index in Hong Kong rose 0.5%.
- Country:
- China
China stocks ended lower on Monday as a global rout in artificial intelligence-related shares dragged down semiconductor stocks, while Hong Kong's internet platforms bucked the trend, led by a jump in Alibaba after it released its latest AI model. ** China's blue-chip CSI300 Index closed 1% lower, while the Shanghai Composite Index lost 0.6%. Hong Kong benchmark Hang Seng was up 0.5%.
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China stocks slide as AI selloff hammers chip supply chain