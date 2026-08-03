China stocks close down as AI selloff hammers chip supply chain

China stocks ended ​lower on Monday as a global rout ​in artificial intelligence-related shares dragged down ‌semiconductor stocks, ​while Hong Kong's internet platforms bucked the trend, led by a jump in Alibaba after it released its latest AI model. ** ‌China's blue-chip CSI300 Index closed 1% lower, while the Shanghai Composite Index lost 0.6%. Hong Kong benchmark Hang Seng was up 0.5%.