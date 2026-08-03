China stocks close down as AI selloff hammers chip supply chain

China's stock markets experienced mixed results on Monday, with the CSI300 and Shanghai Composite Index declining, while the Hang Seng Index in Hong Kong rose 0.5%.

Reuters | Updated: 03-08-2026 13:51 IST | Created: 03-08-2026 13:51 IST
China stocks close down as AI selloff hammers chip supply chain
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China stocks ended ​lower on Monday as a global rout ​in artificial intelligence-related shares dragged down ‌semiconductor stocks, ​while Hong Kong's internet platforms bucked the trend, led by a jump in Alibaba after it released its latest AI model. ** ‌China's blue-chip CSI300 Index closed 1% lower, while the Shanghai Composite Index lost 0.6%. Hong Kong benchmark Hang Seng was up 0.5%.

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