China evacuates residents as heavy rains hit northwest, southwest

China issued a warning of heavy downpours across multiple provinces, particularly in Shaanxi and Sichuan, prompting evacuations from high-risk areas.

Reuters | Updated: 03-08-2026 14:21 IST | Created: 03-08-2026 14:21 IST
China evacuates residents as heavy rains hit northwest, southwest
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • China

China warned of risks from ​heavy downpours across multiple parts of ​the country on Monday, ‌with storms concentrated ​in the northwestern Shaanxi and southwestern Sichuan provinces where residents have been evacuated from high-risk areas.

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