China evacuates residents as heavy rains hit northwest, southwest
China issued a warning of heavy downpours across multiple provinces, particularly in Shaanxi and Sichuan, prompting evacuations from high-risk areas.
- Country:
- China
China warned of risks from heavy downpours across multiple parts of the country on Monday, with storms concentrated in the northwestern Shaanxi and southwestern Sichuan provinces where residents have been evacuated from high-risk areas.
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