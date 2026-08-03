Romanian carmakers Dacia, Ford stop production until Aug 19 as power crisis looms-PM
Romanian carmakers Dacia and Ford have temporarily halted production until August 19 to voluntarily reduce power consumption amid the country's electricity supply problems.
- Country:
- Romania
Romanian carmakers Dacia - owned by French Renault - and Ford have temporarily halted production until August 19, Prime Minister Ilie Bolojan said on Monday, voluntarily reducing power consumption as the country faces electricity supply problems.
Bolojan said the carmakers' decision has already shaved 200 MW worth of the country's power consumption on Monday morning, adding other companies would also voluntarily reduce usage.