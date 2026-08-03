Romanian carmakers Dacia, Ford stop production until Aug 19 as power crisis looms-PM

Romanian carmakers Dacia and Ford have temporarily halted production until August 19 to voluntarily reduce power consumption amid the country's electricity supply problems.

Reuters | Updated: 03-08-2026 18:15 IST | Created: 03-08-2026 18:15 IST
Romanian carmakers Dacia, Ford stop production until Aug 19 as power crisis looms-PM
  • Country:
  • Romania

​Romanian ‌carmakers Dacia - owned by ​French Renault - ‌and Ford have temporarily halted production until August ‌19, Prime Minister ‌Ilie Bolojan said on Monday, voluntarily reducing ⁠power ​consumption ⁠as the country faces electricity ⁠supply problems.

Bolojan said ​the carmakers' decision has ⁠already shaved 200 MW ⁠worth ​of the country's power ⁠consumption on Monday morning, adding ⁠other ⁠companies would also voluntarily reduce ‌usage.

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