US says some older Ford cars, SUVs pose unreasonable safety risks

​The National ​Highway ‌Traffic Safety Administration ​said Monday some older Ford ‌cars and SUVs pose unreasonable safety risks because the timing ‌belt may fail and cause vehicles ‌to lose power.

The U.S. auto safety regulator upgraded a defect investigation ⁠into ​135,551 ⁠Ford Fiesta, Ford Focus and ⁠Ford EcoSport vehicles with 1.0L engines ​from various model years between 2014 ⁠and 2021. NHTSA said it ⁠had ​reports of 355 incidents that allege a low ⁠engine oil pressure warning light just ⁠before ⁠a complete loss or reduction of motive ‌power ‌while driving.