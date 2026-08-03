US says some older Ford cars, SUVs pose unreasonable safety risks

The US National Highway Traffic Safety Administration has upgraded a defect investigation into 135,551 older Ford vehicles due to potential timing belt failures causing power loss.

Reuters | Updated: 03-08-2026 18:32 IST | Created: 03-08-2026 18:32 IST
US says some older Ford cars, SUVs pose unreasonable safety risks
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​The National ​Highway ‌Traffic Safety Administration ​said Monday some older Ford ‌cars and SUVs pose unreasonable safety risks because the timing ‌belt may fail and cause vehicles ‌to lose power.

The U.S. auto safety regulator upgraded a defect investigation ⁠into ​135,551 ⁠Ford Fiesta, Ford Focus and ⁠Ford EcoSport vehicles with 1.0L engines ​from various model years between 2014 ⁠and 2021. NHTSA said it ⁠had ​reports of 355 incidents that allege a low ⁠engine oil pressure warning light just ⁠before ⁠a complete loss or reduction of motive ‌power ‌while driving.

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