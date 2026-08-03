US says it has issued an amended Venezuela-related general license

The US Treasury Department has issued an amended general license allowing certain transactions with Venezuela's state oil company PDVSA and protecting Citgo Petroleum from creditors.

Reuters | Updated: 03-08-2026 19:56 IST | Created: 03-08-2026 19:56 IST
US says it has issued an amended Venezuela-related general license
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  • Country:
  • United States

​The United ‌States issued ​an amended Venezuela-related ‌general license on Monday that authorizes certain transactions related ‌to state oil ‌company PDVSA, according to a post on ⁠the ​Treasury ⁠Department website.

The license extended ⁠a waiver that protects ​Venezuela-owned refiner Citgo Petroleum from ⁠creditors on or ⁠after ​September 17 this year, according to ⁠details posted to the ⁠U.S. ⁠Treasury Department's website.

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