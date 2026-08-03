US says it has issued an amended Venezuela-related general license
The US Treasury Department has issued an amended general license allowing certain transactions with Venezuela's state oil company PDVSA and protecting Citgo Petroleum from creditors.
- Country:
- United States
The United States issued an amended Venezuela-related general license on Monday that authorizes certain transactions related to state oil company PDVSA, according to a post on the Treasury Department website.
The license extended a waiver that protects Venezuela-owned refiner Citgo Petroleum from creditors on or after September 17 this year, according to details posted to the U.S. Treasury Department's website.
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