Russia says Ukrainian drone attack on holiday-makers killed seven, including 3 children

Russia said on Monday that seven people, including three children, had been killed and 40 injured at its Black Sea ‌holiday resort of Gelendzhik in what it said was a deliberate Ukrainian drone attack on civilians.

There was no immediate comment from Ukraine, which like Russia, says it does not deliberately target civilians in the full-scale war which Moscow launched in ‌2022. Social media videos, verified by Reuters, showed what appears to be a drone slamming into a busy beach ‌area near the town of Gelendzhik, accompanied by a loud explosion.

Veniamin Kondratyev, the governor of Russia's southern Krasnodar region where Gelendzhik is located, called what had happened a tragedy. "What happened today was a deliberate attack by the Kyiv regime on the civilian population, which has no connection whatsoever ⁠to ​military infrastructure," Veniamin Kondratyev, the governor ⁠of Russia's southern Krasnodar region which includes the resort, said in a statement on Telegram.

A specialist medical disaster team had been dispatched ⁠to the scene of the explosion at the holiday village of Arkhipo-Osipovka, part of the wider Gelendzhik resort area, local authorities said. The health ​ministry said that 21 people, including three children, had been rushed to hospital and that nine people ⁠were in a serious condition.

Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova was cited by the TASS state news agency as accusing Ukraine of resorting to terrorism. Russia ⁠last ​month accused Kyiv's forces of killing 11 people, including four children, in an attack on a holiday camp in a Russian-held part of Ukraine's Zaporizhzhia region. Russia itself has repeatedly struck targets in Kyiv and other Ukrainian cities, ⁠displacing millions and laying waste to swathes of Ukraine. Thousands of civilians have so far died in the war, most ⁠of them Ukrainians killed ⁠in Russian attacks.

Ukraine has stepped up long-range attacks deep into Russia in recent months, mainly targeting oil refineries and e-commerce warehouses, in what it says is a campaign to ‌make Russians ‌feel the cost of the war.