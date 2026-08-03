NIS Management Limited Secures ₹7.93 Cr DDU-GKY Skill Development Project in Odisha

PNN Kolkata (West Bengal) [India], August 3: NIS Management Limited, (BSE - 544495), One of the leading integrated services platforms specializing in security services, facility management, electronic security, and skill development, has received a sanction for the implementation of a skill development project under the Deen Dayal Upadhyaya Grameen Kaushalya Yojana (DDU-GKY) in the State of Odisha.

The project, sanctioned by the Odisha Rural Development and Marketing Society (ORMAS), carries a total value of approximately ₹7.93 Cr and will be implemented over a period of 24 months. Under the project, the Company will provide residential skill development training to 1,200 rural youth in the State. The project will focus on delivering industry-oriented residential skill development programmes through structured training, assessment, certification, and placement support in accordance with the DDU-GKY framework.

DDU-GKY is the flagship placement-linked skill development programme of the Ministry of Rural Development, Government of India, aimed at enhancing the employability of rural youth through industry-oriented training. The scheme has a Central Budget allocation of ₹750 Cr for FY2026-27. As of June 2026, a total of 18.45 lakh candidates have been trained and 12.35 lakh candidates have been placed under the programme. The project further strengthens NIS Management Limited's presence in the government-supported skill development sector and reinforces its commitment to creating sustainable livelihood opportunities through high-quality, employment-oriented training programmes across the country.

Commenting on the Development Mr. Debajit Choudhury Chairman & Managing Director, of NIS Management Limited said, "We are delighted to receive this project under DDU-GKY, which reinforces our capabilities in delivering large-scale, employment-oriented skill development programmes. This project aligns with our commitment to empowering rural youth with industry-relevant skills and creating sustainable livelihood opportunities. Skill development remains one of our key focus areas alongside our integrated services platform. We look forward to successfully executing this project in Odisha and strengthening our partnership with government agencies to contribute towards India's skilled workforce and inclusive economic growth."

About NIS Management Limited NIS Management Limited, founded in Kolkata in 1985 as a security and investigative services provider, became a corporate entity in 2006. Over the years, the company expanded into facility management, electronic security, and skill development. Today, it manages a workforce of about 18,000 personnel, including back-office staff, across 14 states, supporting operations at approximately 1,500 sites.

Its clientele includes corporates, banks, hospitality groups, manufacturing units, healthcare institutions, public sector enterprises, airports, and retail companies. The company also operates NIS Facility Management Services Private Limited for electronic security solutions and Keertika Academy Private Limited, an NSDC-recognised training partner. Looking ahead, the company plans to strengthen its position in integrated facility management through targeted service expansion, greater technology adoption, and a shift towards higher-value, margin-accretive offerings, complemented by strategic partnerships or acquisitions. Its long-term vision and mission underline professional service delivery, sustainable growth, and workforce empowerment.

The company was listed on the BSE SME platform on 2nd September 2025. (ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by PNN. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same.)