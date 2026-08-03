​FIFA President Gianni Infantino sought support from ‌the ​Trump administration amid mounting criticism after his abandoned plan to sell a stake in World Cup commercial rights, the New York Post said on Monday, citing sources familiar ‌with the matter.

The Post reported that Infantino had repeatedly tried and failed to reach U.S. President Donald Trump by phone since the proposal collapsed on Friday, and that the FIFA chief felt "isolated" by an avalanche of negative media coverage. FIFA ‌had no immediate comment. Criticism has intensified over Infantino's failed plan to spin off the world soccer governing body's ‌commercial assets into a new entity backed by private investors. FIFA's plan to unlock up to $4.2 billion from private investors by selling a roughly 20% stake in a new entity overseeing competitions including the World Cup ended in retreat on Friday after fierce resistance from stakeholders. With the ⁠idea abandoned, ​attention has now turned to ⁠the potential repercussions for Infantino, whose bid for another term as FIFA president from 2027 to 2031 faces increased scrutiny following the failed initiative. ⁠Trump and Infantino have forged a close relationship, with the two appearing together at major soccer events including this year's World Cup ​co-hosted by the U.S., Mexico and Canada. The bond was highlighted in December 2025 when Infantino presented ⁠Trump with the inaugural FIFA Peace Prize, making him the first recipient of the award. The relationship has drawn further attention over FIFA's World Cup ⁠sell-off ​plan, a deal that was set to be anchored by Thrive Capital, founded by Joshua Kushner, the brother of Trump's son-in-law Jared Kushner. The Post also reported that Infantino had scheduled private talks with Secretary of State ⁠Marco Rubio, with two sources familiar with the matter saying the FIFA boss was due to hold a call with ⁠America's top diplomat shortly after ⁠9 a.m. ET. However,the U.S. Assistant Secretary of State for Global Public Affairs Dylan Johnson said in a post on X that there were "no plans" for Rubio to speak ‌with 56-year-old Swiss-Italian ‌Infantino and that "there is no call this morning."