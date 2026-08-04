EIB Adds €50 Million for Slovakia’s Smarter Power Grid

The investment will help ZSE upgrade high-, medium- and low-voltage power lines, modernise transformers and substations, expand smart meter technology and introduce greater grid automation.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 04-08-2026 12:58 IST | Created: 04-08-2026 12:58 IST
EIB Adds €50 Million for Slovakia’s Smarter Power Grid
EIB Vice-President Marek Mora said stronger and smarter electricity networks are essential as Slovakia works to meet rising electricity demand, expand renewable energy generation and reduce carbon emissions. Image Credit: ChatGPT
  • Country:
  • Slovak Republic

The European Investment Bank (EIB) has approved an additional €50 million loan to support the modernisation of Slovakia's electricity distribution network, strengthening the country's ability to integrate renewable energy and meet growing demand for electricity. The new financing brings the EIB's total loan to €400 million for the Západoslovenská energetika (ZSE) Group. It follows a €350 million loan approved six months ago, which remains the largest corporate loan the bank has provided in Slovakia.

The investment will help ZSE upgrade high-, medium- and low-voltage power lines, modernise transformers and substations, expand smart meter technology and introduce greater grid automation. These improvements are expected to create a more reliable electricity network that can handle increasing amounts of renewable energy, including solar power, while supporting the growing use of electric heating and transport. ZSE, through its subsidiaries Západoslovenská distribučná and Východoslovenská distribučná, supplies electricity distribution services to nearly 2 million customers across Slovakia.

Supporting Clean Energy and Regional Growth

EIB Vice-President Marek Mora said stronger and smarter electricity networks are essential as Slovakia works to meet rising electricity demand, expand renewable energy generation and reduce carbon emissions.

The financing also supports key European Union priorities, including the European Green Deal, by promoting cleaner energy, reducing dependence on fossil fuels and strengthening energy security. Since the investment covers both western and eastern Slovakia, it will also contribute to economic development in EU cohesion regions.

Investment Strengthens Europe's Energy Transition

ZSE Group Chief Executive Markus Kaune said the funding will help build a more resilient and future-ready electricity network that keeps pace with the changing needs of households, businesses and the wider energy system.

The latest loan also highlights the EIB Group's growing role in Europe's clean energy transition. In 2025, the EIB Group provided a record €33 billion for energy security projects across Europe, nearly doubling the amount invested in 2022. It also committed a record €11.6 billion to electricity grids and energy storage, supporting almost half of Europe's total investment in power networks.

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