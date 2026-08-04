Italy: EIB Approves €150 Million for Puglia's Infrastructure and Services

The European Investment Bank (EIB) has approved €150 million in financing for Italy's Puglia region to support major investments in infrastructure, public services and environmental projects. The first €50 million tranche has now been signed, marking the start of a programme aimed at strengthening economic growth, improving essential services and supporting the region's green transition.

The financing will back selected investments under Puglia's 2021–2027 Regional Programme, funded through the European Regional Development Fund (ERDF), alongside projects included in the Government–Region of Puglia Cohesion Agreement.

Funding to Support Wide Range of Projects

The EIB financing forms part of a broader €2.34 billion investment programme planned across the region. The projects will focus on integrated territorial development, healthcare, education, transport, water supply, wastewater treatment, waste management, energy systems and the protection of natural resources. The programme is designed to improve public infrastructure while helping communities become more resilient to environmental challenges, including droughts and floods.

Better Services for Millions of Residents

The investment is expected to deliver upgraded or newly built healthcare facilities, schools, transport networks and water infrastructure. Around 2 million people are expected to benefit from improved healthcare services, while the wider programme will support the region's population of approximately 4 million residents. Construction and implementation activities are also projected to create more than 14,000 person-years of temporary employment, providing an economic boost while projects are underway.

EIB Reaffirms Long-Term Partnership

EIB Vice-President Gelsomina Vigliotti said the financing demonstrates the bank's commitment to helping Italy's cohesion regions deliver projects that improve public services, strengthen social infrastructure, expand sustainable mobility and build greater climate resilience.

Puglia Region President Antonio Decaro welcomed the funding, saying it will allow the region to move forward with strategic investments that strengthen infrastructure, support economic development and improve quality of life. He added that the region is committed to making effective use of the funds to deliver projects that enhance Puglia's competitiveness and long-term growth. The financing also supports the European Union's 2021–2027 cohesion policy, which promotes greener, more connected and socially inclusive regional development across member states.