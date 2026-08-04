AI moves beyond tool adoption as companies redesign work, management structures for growth: McKinsey

Companies are moving beyond simply adopting artificial intelligence (AI) tools and are increasingly redesigning work, organisational structures and management roles to unlock business growth, according to a McKinsey report. The report said organisations are no longer asking whether AI will transform the workplace. Instead, they are focusing on how businesses should be structured in an AI-enabled world, with leaders rethinking workforce models, operating structures and management practices to translate AI adoption into measurable business value.

"The companies willing to do the hard work of reimagining how work gets done, and then redesigning their organizations to match, are the ones that are most likely to succeed," the report said. According to the report, many companies are now analysing work at the task level to identify activities that can be automated through AI agents. Rather than focusing on reducing headcount, businesses are using AI to free employees from routine tasks, allowing them to take on higher-value and more creative work while supporting long-term growth.

The report cited the example of a technology company that aims to triple its business over the next five years while keeping its workforce size unchanged by fundamentally redesigning how work is organised. It noted that many executives are increasingly viewing AI as a driver of growth rather than only as a tool for improving efficiency. McKinsey also said AI is reshaping the role of managers as organisations begin deploying AI agents alongside human employees. Leaders are now considering how to manage agent capacity together with human capacity, a shift the report described as a fundamental transformation in the way management functions. It added that AI is also leading to smaller, more productive teams and could eventually result in organisations having fewer management layers over time.

The report said companies creating the greatest value from AI are not attempting enterprise-wide transformation all at once. Instead, they are prioritising a few high-impact business areas and combining AI deployment with workforce reinvention and workflow redesign. It added that organisations are increasingly investing in dedicated teams, tools and methodologies to help business leaders better understand tasks, skills and workforce implications as AI adoption accelerates. (ANI)