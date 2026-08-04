Thai PM urges 'calibrated re-engagement' with Myanmar ahead of meeting with Min Aung Hlaing

Thai Prime Minister Anutin Charnvirakul has called for a "calibrated re-engagement" with Myanmar ahead of a meeting with junta chief Min Aung Hlaing in Jakarta.

Reuters | Updated: 04-08-2026 12:34 IST | Created: 04-08-2026 12:34 IST
Thai PM urges 'calibrated re-engagement' with Myanmar ahead of meeting with Min Aung Hlaing
Anutin Charnvirakul
  • Country:
  • Thailand

Thai Prime Minister Anutin Charnvirakul called on Tuesday for ​a "calibrated re-engagement" with Myanmar, ahead of his scheduled ​meeting this week with Myanmar junta chief ‌turned ​president Min Aung Hlaing. Anutin was speaking at the headquarters of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) in the Indonesian capital Jakarta.

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