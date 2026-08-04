Thai PM urges 'calibrated re-engagement' with Myanmar ahead of meeting with Min Aung Hlaing
Thai Prime Minister Anutin Charnvirakul has called for a "calibrated re-engagement" with Myanmar ahead of a meeting with junta chief Min Aung Hlaing in Jakarta.
- Country:
- Thailand
Thai Prime Minister Anutin Charnvirakul called on Tuesday for a "calibrated re-engagement" with Myanmar, ahead of his scheduled meeting this week with Myanmar junta chief turned president Min Aung Hlaing. Anutin was speaking at the headquarters of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) in the Indonesian capital Jakarta.
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