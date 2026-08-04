World Bank Begins Search for Independent Accountability Chief

The World Bank Group has launched the recruitment process for the first Director General of its newly created Independent Accountability Mechanism (IAM), marking the next step in a major overhaul of how complaints and accountability are handled across the institution. The new body is intended to make the accountability process easier to understand and access for communities, individuals and organisations raising concerns about World Bank Group-supported projects.

Global Search Underway

The World Bank Group's Boards of Executive Directors have appointed a global executive search firm to identify candidates from a broad and competitive international pool. An independent external expert will also support the Selection Committee throughout the recruitment process to help ensure a fair and transparent selection. Before a final appointment is made, the committee will hold confidential consultations with selected stakeholders, including civil society organisations and client representatives.

Three Accountability Bodies Combined

The new Independent Accountability Mechanism brings together the World Bank Inspection Panel, the World Bank Dispute Resolution Service, and the IFC/MIGA Compliance Advisor Ombudsman under a single structure.

The consolidation is designed to reduce complexity and create a clearer pathway for people seeking to raise concerns or request accountability related to World Bank Group-financed activities.

Independent Oversight Strengthened

The IAM will operate independently from World Bank Group management and report directly to the Boards of Executive Directors through the Committee on Development Effectiveness (CODE). The newly appointed Director General will lead the organisation and oversee its operations.

The World Bank said the new structure reflects a broader effort to reduce fragmentation across its accountability system while strengthening consistency, transparency and oversight throughout the institution.