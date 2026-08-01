World Bank Appoints Lisa Finneran as Partnerships Vice President

The World Bank Group has appointed Lisa Finneran as its new Vice President for Partnerships, Innovation and Mobilization (PIM), with her appointment taking effect on 1 September 2026. She will lead the institution's work on resource mobilization, global partnerships and innovation while overseeing one of its largest funding programmes for the world's poorest countries.

The Partnerships, Innovation and Mobilization Vice Presidency operates under the Office of the Chief Knowledge Officer and is responsible for managing partnerships, trust funds, financial intermediary funds, co-financing arrangements and the World Bank Group's innovation pipeline. The office also coordinates fundraising for the International Development Association (IDA), the Bank's main fund supporting low-income countries.

Focus on the next phase of IDA funding

In her new position, Finneran will oversee the implementation of nearly $100 billion made available under the IDA21 replenishment while leading preparations for the IDA22 replenishment scheduled for 2027.

Finneran said she is honoured to take on the role at a crucial time for international development. She noted that partnerships, innovation and resource mobilization are essential for turning donor commitments into practical support that helps countries address development challenges and improve people's lives.

Experienced leader returns to IDA

An Irish national, Finneran brings 24 years of experience at the World Bank Group. She previously served as Director of IDA between 2014 and 2017 and currently leads the institution's innovation portfolio as Director of Innovation.

Earlier in her career, she worked as Director for Strategy and Operations in the Office of the Managing Director for Operations, where she helped coordinate the World Bank Group's expanded support to member countries during the COVID-19 pandemic.

During her previous leadership of IDA, the institution introduced its hybrid financing model, combining donor contributions with capital market financing to significantly increase development resources. The period also saw the launch of major initiatives, including the IDA Private Sector Window, designed to encourage private investment in low-income countries.

Leadership transition at the World Bank

Finneran succeeds Akihiko Nishio, who is retiring after 38 years with the World Bank Group. Throughout his career, Nishio held several senior leadership positions across regional and global operations. Most recently, he led the successful IDA21 replenishment while strengthening partnerships and resource mobilization efforts that expanded the Bank's ability to support developing countries. With Finneran taking over the role, the World Bank Group is preparing for the next phase of international fundraising and partnership building as it continues to finance development programmes in some of the world's poorest economies.