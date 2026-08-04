Maharashtra's pharma exports surge to USD 5.94 billion in FY26, accounting for 19% of India's total: Piyush Goyal

Maharashtra is one of the country's leading pharmaceutical exporting States, contributing about 19 per cent of India's pharmaceutical exports. Its pharmaceutical exports rose from USD 4.48 billion in FY2021-22 to USD 5.94 billion in FY2025-26, the government informed the Parliament. The Ministry of Commerce and Industry, in a written reply submitted by Union Minister Piyush Goyal in Lok Sabha, mentioned that Pune, Mumbai, Thane, Nashik, Palghar, Raigad, and Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar (Aurangabad) feature among the principal exporting districts in the state.

On a national level, trade statistics compiled by the Directorate General of Commercial Intelligence and Statistics (DGCIS) highlight that India's exports of pharmaceutical products increased from USD 15.43 billion in FY2014-15 to USD 31.12 billion in FY2025-26, a compound annual growth (CAGR) of about 6.6 per cent. To further build manufacturing and research capability in the state, including the Pune ecosystem, the government implemented key targeted schemes and policy support.

The reply noted that under the Production Linked Incentive (PLI) Scheme for Pharmaceuticals, "manufacturing and research and development units of three approved applicants are located in Pune District. As of March 2026, a cumulative investment of Rs 1,867 crore has been made and 1,254 persons employed." The government is also supporting the sector through the Biopharma SHAKTI scheme, which is "a scheme with an outlay of Rs 10,000 crore over five years to build a globally competitive domestic ecosystem for biologics and biosimilars, including in the state of Maharashtra, so as to widen access to affordable biological medicines and support India's emergence as a biopharmaceutical manufacturing and innovation hub."

Innovation and biotechnology initiatives receive additional funding via the Biotechnology Industry Research Assistance Council (BIRAC) under its BioNEST and E-YUVA incubation programmes. Key grant frameworks include the Biotechnology Ignition Grant (BIG), Sustainable Entrepreneurship and Enterprise Development (SEED), Launching Entrepreneurial Driven Affordable Products (LEAP), and Promoting Academic Research Conversion to Enterprise (PACE) programmes. The Minister noted that since 2014-15, this assistance in Maharashtra, including Pune, "comprises 5 incubation and pre-incubation centres and support to 156 BIG startups, 32 SEED startups and 21 LEAP startups, and 47 PACE projects."

Furthermore, national policy initiatives drive biomanufacturing in the region. "The BioE3 (Biotechnology for Economy, Environment and Employment) Policy, which provides a national framework for biotechnology-driven innovation and sustainable biomanufacturing, is supporting 23 initiatives and projects in Maharashtra, including the Pune ecosystem; and the National Biopharma Mission has supported 25 innovators in the State through translational research, product development, clinical validation, technology transfer and commercialisation," the reply said. Maharashtra hosts a strong base of export-oriented units, special economic zone units, and biotechnology hubs, such as the Serum Bio Pharma Park in Pune. In FY 2025-26, pharmaceutical employment under the SEEPZ-SEZ Zone in Maharashtra stood at 7,654 persons in special economic zone units and 14,566 persons in export-oriented units, totalling 22,220 persons. (ANI)