Former Bihar CM Nitish Kumar meets PM Modi at Parliament House

Former Bihar Chief Minister and Rajya Sabha MP Nitish Kumar met Prime Minister Narendra Modi in his office chamber at the Parliament House in New Delhi on Tuesday. "Today, I had the courtesy of a meeting with the Honourable Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi Ji in his office chamber at the Parliament House located in New Delhi," said Nitish Kumar.

Following the meeting, the Prime Minister's Office (PMO) acknowledged the interaction on X, posting: Rajya Sabha MP Shri @NitishKumar Ji met PM @narendramodi earlier today." Earlier, Bihar Chief Minister Samrat Choudhary on July 5 met his predecessor and discussed contemporary political issues ahead of the Monsoon Session of the Legislative Assembly.

"Today, had an affectionate meeting with the Honourable former Chief Minister of Bihar, Nitish Kumar ji," Samrat Choudhary posted on X. According to a statement by the Bihar BJP unit, "During this amicable meeting, discussions took place on various contemporary issues. His experience and guidance are always a source of inspiration."

In a separate development, Bihar Chief Minister Samrat Choudhary on July 10 chaired a meeting of district presidents of all National Democratic Alliance (NDA) constituent parties in Patna to discuss strengthening coordination between the organisation and the government, accelerating public welfare works, and ensuring the all-round development of the state. The meeting was held at the Nek Samvad Conference Hall at Lok Sevak Awas. The meeting was attended by state presidents, district presidents, ministers and senior leaders of the NDA's five constituent parties. Former Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar, Health Minister Nishant Kumar and a JD(U) MP Sanjay Jha, were also present in the meeting.

Sharing details of the meeting in a post on X, Choudhary said, "A meeting of the esteemed district presidents of all component parties of the NDA was held in the Nek Samvad Conference Hall located at Lok Sevak Awas, where extensive discussions took place regarding better coordination between the organisation and the government, accelerating public interest works, and the all-round development of Bihar." (ANI)