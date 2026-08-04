Rhine water touches new lows, costs for industry rise
Water levels on the German section of the Rhine River have reached new lows due to the ongoing heatwave, forcing cargo vessels to operate at reduced capacity and increased costs.
- Country:
- Germany
Water levels on the river Rhine in Germany hit new lows on Tuesday in the current heatwave, the country’s inland navigation agency said, with cargo vessels continuing sailings carrying greatly reduced loads at higher prices.
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