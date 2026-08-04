No complaints on E-20 fuel, but over 60 notices issued to eateries on service charge: Consumer Affairs Secretary Nidhi Khare

Consumer Affairs Secretary Nidhi Khare said the government has not received any complaints regarding E-20 fuel so far. Speaking to media persons on the sidelines of the FICCI MASSMERIZE 2026 Retail, FMCG, and E-commerce Conference in the national capital, she said any complaints that do come in would be forwarded to the relevant department for action.

On service charge, however, Khare said the picture is very different. "We're getting a lot of complaints on service charge," she said, revealing that more than 60 notices have been issued to hotels and restaurants over the practice. Addressing concerns over potential price rises in pulses ahead of the festive season, Khare assured that no inflation is expected, as prices remain under control. She said rainfall this season has been good and sowing has improved, adding that there are no longer any threats from El Nino. While sowing may see a delay of 14-15 days, she said greater clarity on the situation would emerge by August 15.

Khare noted that the government has ample buffer stock of pulses, and that prices have remained stable so far despite the renewed crisis in West Asia. She said the arrival and stock position of pulses are adequate, and while some delay in supply is possible, it is not expected to impact commodity prices, which remain stable and range-bound. Addressing questions on quality standards, Khare said it is difficult for any product to reach the market without meeting prescribed norms. She noted that consumers are becoming increasingly aware, making it essential for industry to focus on quality. She said the National Consumer Helpline has been receiving several complaints related to new products deteriorating quickly and not being repaired when needed. Khare pointed out that even consumers willing to pay are often not receiving complete service, indicating that industry needs to build more robust systems.

She informed that the government is working to make all standards machine-readable by October 14, so that industry can more easily read, understand, and comply with them. Commenting on FSSAI's recent action against retailers and hotels, the Secretary called the regulator's action appropriate, adding that every regulator is acting within its own area of responsibility.

Khare said AI and algorithm-based dark patterns are steadily on the rise and that the government has held several meetings with e-commerce entities on the issue, giving them time to come clean and submit audit reports. While some companies have complied, she said complaints are still being received despite this. She recalled that India was the first country in the world to introduce guidelines on dark patterns, in 2023. While older patterns are being phased out, she said, new practices continue to emerge, and monitoring will continue. "We will take action when necessary it's a work in progress," she said, reiterating that action against dark patterns will continue. (ANI)