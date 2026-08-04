Treatment trials for Ebola strain behind Congo outbreak show promise, WHO says

​Testing of experimental treatments, preventive ​medicines and vaccines ‌for the ​Bundibugyo strain of Ebola behind Democratic Republic of Congo's ongoing outbreak is advancing rapidly, ‌the U.N.'s World Health Organization said on Tuesday.

The epidemic — the second-largest and fastest-spreading on record — was caused by the rare Bundibugyo strain ‌of the virus, for which there are no approved ‌vaccines or treatments. But Vasee Moorthy, acting head of WHO's R&D Blueprint programme, told journalists in Geneva that research protocols developed before the epidemic's onset ⁠have helped ​speed up testing ⁠of new treatments.

"If you compare this outbreak to previous Ebola outbreaks, we ⁠have been able to start trials more quickly," he said. "It's true ​that the preclinical data that we're seeing is promising." He ⁠cautioned, however, that only clinical trials could determine whether treatments and vaccines are ⁠effective.

The ​epidemic in Congo has so far defied health workers' efforts to contain it. As of August 1, Congo had ⁠recorded 3,748 confirmed cases and 1,657 confirmed deaths across 49 health ⁠zones in ⁠five provinces, according to WHO data. About 17,000 contacts are under monitoring, with roughly 80% checked ‌daily.