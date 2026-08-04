Treatment trials for Ebola strain behind Congo outbreak show promise, WHO says

The World Health Organization reports rapid advancement in testing experimental treatments and vaccines for the Bundibugyo strain of Ebola in the Democratic Republic of Congo.

Reuters | Updated: 04-08-2026 15:16 IST | Created: 04-08-2026 15:16 IST
Treatment trials for Ebola strain behind Congo outbreak show promise, WHO says
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • Democratic Republic of Congo

​Testing of experimental treatments, preventive ​medicines and vaccines ‌for the ​Bundibugyo strain of Ebola behind Democratic Republic of Congo's ongoing outbreak is advancing rapidly, ‌the U.N.'s World Health Organization said on Tuesday.

The epidemic — the second-largest and fastest-spreading on record — was caused by the rare Bundibugyo strain ‌of the virus, for which there are no approved ‌vaccines or treatments. But Vasee Moorthy, acting head of WHO's R&D Blueprint programme, told journalists in Geneva that research protocols developed before the epidemic's onset ⁠have helped ​speed up testing ⁠of new treatments.

"If you compare this outbreak to previous Ebola outbreaks, we ⁠have been able to start trials more quickly," he said. "It's true ​that the preclinical data that we're seeing is promising." He ⁠cautioned, however, that only clinical trials could determine whether treatments and vaccines are ⁠effective.

The ​epidemic in Congo has so far defied health workers' efforts to contain it. As of August 1, Congo had ⁠recorded 3,748 confirmed cases and 1,657 confirmed deaths across 49 health ⁠zones in ⁠five provinces, according to WHO data. About 17,000 contacts are under monitoring, with roughly 80% checked ‌daily.

TRENDING

1
Young South Koreans look for jobs in Japan as they struggle to find work at home​

Young South Koreans look for jobs in Japan as they struggle to find work at ...

South Korea
2
Mexico's Pemex completes closure of Krem-1 well months after accident

Mexico's Pemex completes closure of Krem-1 well months after accident

Mexico
3
Two tankers with Saudi oil exit Red Sea over weekend, data shows

Two tankers with Saudi oil exit Red Sea over weekend, data shows

Yemen
4
Earthquake of magnitude 5.4 strikes Egypt, GFZ says

Earthquake of magnitude 5.4 strikes Egypt, GFZ says

Egypt

PERSPECTIVES AND INSIGHTS

Rising Urban Heat Could Shrink South Asia's Economy Without Urgent Climate Action: World Bank

Why Bangladesh's Green Economy Needs Better Skills Before It Can Deliver Climate Goals

Can Commodity Booms Hurt Growth? IMF Research Reveals the Productivity Paradox in Chile

Mauritania's IMF-Backed Debt Strategy Signals a New Era of Fiscal Resilience and Risk Management

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback

Use this form for editorial or site feedback. We usually reply within 2 to 3 working days.

By submitting, you agree that we may use your email address to respond.

Subscribe to our Newsletter  

STANDARDS & POLICIES

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse
Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026