Soccer-FIFA refutes report that Infantino sought Trump backing after failed World Cup sell-off plan

FIFA has denied a report that President Gianni Infantino sought support from the US administration after a failed plan to sell a stake in World Cup commercial rights.

Reuters | Updated: 04-08-2026 15:10 IST | Created: 04-08-2026 15:10 IST
Soccer-FIFA refutes report that Infantino sought Trump backing after failed World Cup sell-off plan
Gianni Infantino
  • Country:
  • United States

FIFA ‌on Tuesday ​dismissed as "pure fiction" a report that its President Gianni Infantino had sought support from U.S. President Donald Trump's administration after the collapse of a plan to sell ‌a stake in World Cup commercial rights. The denial came after the New York Post reported on Monday that Infantino had repeatedly tried and failed to reach Trump by phone since his proposal was abandoned on Friday and that he felt isolated amid ‌mounting criticism.

"The FIFA President has not made any call to the U.S. President, or any members of his ‌administration, in recent days. It is pure fiction," FIFA said in a statement to Reuters. The backlash has intensified over Infantino's failed plan to spin off the world soccer governing body's commercial assets into a new entity backed by private investors.

FIFA's proposal to unlock up to $4.2 billion from private ⁠investors by ​selling a roughly 20% stake ⁠in an entity overseeing competitions including the World Cup collapsed after strong resistance from stakeholders. With the plan shelved, attention has turned to the potential ⁠repercussions for Infantino, whose prospects of securing another term as FIFA president from 2027 to 2031 have come under increased scrutiny.

Trump and ​Infantino have forged a close relationship, appearing together at major soccer events including this year's World Cup co-hosted ⁠by the United States, Mexico and Canada. Infantino presented Trump with the inaugural FIFA Peace Prize in December 2025, making him the first recipient of ⁠the ​award.

The relationship attracted further attention because Thrive Capital -- founded by Joshua Kushner, the brother of Trump's son-in-law Jared Kushner -- had been expected to play a leading role in the proposed commercial rights venture. The New York Post also reported ⁠that Infantino had scheduled private talks with U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio. However, U.S. Assistant Secretary of State for ⁠Global Public Affairs Dylan Johnson ⁠said in a post on X on Monday that there were no plans for Rubio to speak with the 56-year-old FIFA president.

Infantino has taken to Instagram to amplify messages of ‌support from member ‌federations including Sri Lanka, Kuwait, Qatar and Morocco.

TRENDING

1
Young South Koreans look for jobs in Japan as they struggle to find work at home​

Young South Koreans look for jobs in Japan as they struggle to find work at ...

South Korea
2
Mexico's Pemex completes closure of Krem-1 well months after accident

Mexico's Pemex completes closure of Krem-1 well months after accident

Mexico
3
Two tankers with Saudi oil exit Red Sea over weekend, data shows

Two tankers with Saudi oil exit Red Sea over weekend, data shows

Yemen
4
Earthquake of magnitude 5.4 strikes Egypt, GFZ says

Earthquake of magnitude 5.4 strikes Egypt, GFZ says

Egypt

PERSPECTIVES AND INSIGHTS

Rising Urban Heat Could Shrink South Asia's Economy Without Urgent Climate Action: World Bank

Why Bangladesh's Green Economy Needs Better Skills Before It Can Deliver Climate Goals

Can Commodity Booms Hurt Growth? IMF Research Reveals the Productivity Paradox in Chile

Mauritania's IMF-Backed Debt Strategy Signals a New Era of Fiscal Resilience and Risk Management

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback

Use this form for editorial or site feedback. We usually reply within 2 to 3 working days.

By submitting, you agree that we may use your email address to respond.

Subscribe to our Newsletter  

STANDARDS & POLICIES

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse
Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026