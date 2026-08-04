China stocks rise as AI, chip shares rebound
Chinese stocks experienced a significant rebound on Tuesday, driven by a global rally and renewed confidence in domestic tech developments, particularly in AI and chip sectors.
- Country:
- China
Chinese stocks rose on Tuesday as AI and chip shares staged a sharp rebound from a recent selloff, tracking a global rally and buoyed by renewed confidence in domestic tech developments.
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