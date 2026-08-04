Cape Town airport runway closed after plane's tyres fail on landing

​The ‌main runway at ​Cape Town International Airport ‌is temporarily closed after a Kenya Airways plane's tyres failed ‌on landing, South Africa's ‌airports operator said on Tuesday. Airports Company South Africa ⁠said ​in ⁠a statement that the plane was ⁠disabled on the runway.

All ​arriving flights are being diverted ⁠to other airports, the statement ⁠said, ​adding that domestic departures continued to operate ⁠but international departures could ⁠not ⁠for now.