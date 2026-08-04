Unions file strike notice for easyJet France cabin crew
EasyJet France cabin crew have filed a strike notice due to deteriorating work conditions, according to a statement from the unions.
- Country:
- France
Unions have filed a strike notice for all easyJet France cabin crew over "deteriorating" work conditions, they said in a statement on Tuesday.
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