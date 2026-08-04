FTSE 100 lifted by miners rally; mid-cap index scales first record high since 2021

London's FTSE 100 rose on Tuesday, as gains in metal miners helped offset a slide in energy shares, while the mid-cap index ‌climbed to a record high for the first time in nearly five years.

The FTSE 100 index climbed 0.2% to 10,879.38 points, while the mid-cap FTSE 250 index gained 0.97% to 24,459.30.