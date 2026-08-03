FTSE 100 slips as AstraZeneca drops on Bristol Myers merger talks
The UK's FTSE 100 index fell 0.10% to 10,857.49 points on Monday, driven by declines in AstraZeneca and energy heavyweights BP and Shell.
- Country:
- United Kingdom
The UK's FTSE 100 slipped on Monday as AstraZeneca shares fell on reports of a potential tie-up with U.S. drugmaker Bristol Myers Squibb, while lower oil prices dragged down energy heavyweights BP and Shell.
The blue-chip FTSE 100 index fell 0.10% to 10,857.49 points by 0931 GMT, while the mid-cap FTSE 250 rose nearly 1% to 24,206.25 points.
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