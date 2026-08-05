Disney exits A+E as media conglomerate Hearst gains full ownership in $1.2 billion deal

Privately held U.S. media conglomerate Hearst ​on Tuesday struck a ​deal to acquire Disney's ‌50% stake in ​A+E Global Media for about $1.2 billion in cash, giving it full ownership of the television ‌and content business.

Disney's exit from A+E follows the company's efforts to prioritize streaming and ESPN, even as it evaluates the role of some traditional ‌linear TV assets amid declining cable subscriptions.