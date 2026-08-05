Cathay Pacific posts best first-half profit since 2010 on strong demand
Cathay Pacific Airways reported a 71% rise in first-half net profit to HK$6.24 billion, driven by strong demand and a one-time gain from its Air China stake.
- Country:
- Hong Kong
Cathay Pacific Airways reported on Wednesday its best first-half profit since 2010 as strong passenger and cargo demand and a one-time gain from its Air China stake offset higher fuel prices.
The Hong Kong flagship carrier's net profit rose 71% to HK$6.24 billion ($795.59 million) for the six months ended June 30, the second-highest in its history for the period.
The airline last month forecast a first-half profit in the range of HK$6 billion to HK$6.5 billion. ($1 = 7.8432 Hong Kong dollars)