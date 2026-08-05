Cathay Pacific posts best first-half profit since 2010 on strong demand

Cathay Pacific Airways reported a 71% rise in first-half net profit to HK$6.24 billion, driven by strong demand and a one-time gain from its Air China stake.

Reuters | Updated: 05-08-2026 09:38 IST | Created: 05-08-2026 09:38 IST
Cathay Pacific posts best first-half profit since 2010 on strong demand
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  • Country:
  • Hong Kong

​Cathay Pacific ‌Airways reported on ​Wednesday its best first-half ‌profit since 2010 as strong passenger and cargo demand and a ‌one-time gain from its Air ‌China stake offset higher fuel prices.

The Hong Kong flagship carrier's ⁠net ​profit ⁠rose 71% to HK$6.24 billion ($795.59 million) ⁠for the six months ended ​June 30, the second-highest in ⁠its history for the period.

The ⁠airline ​last month forecast a first-half profit in ⁠the range of HK$6 billion to ⁠HK$6.5 ⁠billion. ($1 = 7.8432 Hong Kong dollars)

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