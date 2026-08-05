Following is a summary of current entertainment news briefs.

Spotify's higher spending on marketing, AI features to hit profit

Spotify ​said higher marketing and development costs would hurt its profit in the ​current quarter as the Swedish music-streaming giant bets heavily ‌on ​features powered by AI to attract users. The company also projected third-quarter monthly active users below Wall Street estimates on Tuesday, blaming the weakness on product changes in emerging markets such as India and Indonesia that may help Spotify in raising ‌prices.

'Ted Lasso' returns to the pitch with a new challenge on Apple TV

The Emmy-winning, feel-good soccer comedy "Ted Lasso" returns this week to Apple TV for a fourth season. This time, the folksy American coach heads back to London to help a team of female athletes believe in their own greatness. Lasso brings his unfailing optimism as he takes command ‌of AFC Richmond's Lady Greyhounds, a second-division squad facing challenges familiar in women's sports. For starters, they have a smaller budget than the men's Premier League ‌team, and a cramped locker room they must share part of the week.

Exclusive-French broadcaster TF1 weighs sale of production arm Studio TF1, sources say

French broadcaster TF1 is weighing a sale of its production and distribution arm Studio TF1, formerly known as Newen Studios, as it seeks to focus more on its streaming business, two sources with knowledge of the matter said. TF1 has lined up Rothschild to organise the ⁠process, which ​is at an early stage, said one ⁠of the sources, who spoke on condition of anonymity because the discussions are private.

Ariana Grande to step away from public eye, People reports

Ariana Grande will step away from the public eye after ⁠her current tour ends next month, People magazine reported, citing a representative who said the U.S. pop star's "public-facing work" had subjected her to "endless, ongoing public scrutiny". Grande has also withdrawn from a ​planned revival of Stephen Sondheim's "Sunday in the Park with George", which is due to open at London's Barbican Centre in summer 2027.

'Spider-Man: Brand New Day' ⁠debut sets all-time record at domestic box office

"Spider-Man: Brand New Day" set an all-time record at U.S. and Canadian movie box offices over the weekend, snagging $360 million to top the milestone set by 2019 ⁠superhero ​blockbuster "Avengers: Endgame," according to ticket sales data released by Sony Pictures on Monday. Around the globe, the movie brought in a total of $932 million in ticket sales, the second highest-grossing total in cinema history.

Massive Attack band says Singapore police detained, questioned them after concert

The British band Massive Attack said its members were detained by Singapore ⁠police and "isolated and separately questioned" after the two performers raised a Palestinian flag at their concert in the city-state last Wednesday. In a statement posted on Instagram on Sunday, ⁠the band said they were "surprised and ⁠disappointed" that the entire band was detained and questioned.

Judge sets March 2027 trial on Paramount-Warner Bros deal

Lawsuits challenging Paramount Skydance's acquisition of Warner Bros. Discovery will go to trial in March 2027, a federal judge in California ruled on Tuesday. The ‌ruling is a win ‌for California Attorney General Rob Botna, who had sought an April trial. Paramount had asked ​for trial to start in November.