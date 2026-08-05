Bengaluru Celebrates 365 Women Changemakers in One Historic Day, sets Indian Book of Records

VMPL Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], August 5: Bengaluru witnessed an unprecedented celebration of women's achievement, as The Stree - Love Thyself hosted the Stree LeadHER Awards 2026 at Hotel Greenpark in JP Nagar, bringing together 365 women from across the country to be honoured on a single stage over the course of one day. The scale of the gathering -- one woman recognised for every day of the year -- earned the event an official citation from the Indian Book of Records in the category of "Maximum Women Achievers Conferred with Recognition by an Organisation." The citation ceremony was held on June 28, 2026, followed by a press meet on August 3, 2026, at which the milestone was formally announced to the media.

The citation was formally presented on stage by Dr. C. Ravishankar, Records Manager at the Indian Book of Records, whose presence lent the occasion an added measure of gravity and formal validation. Organisers described the achievement not simply as a numerical milestone, but as evidence of what sustained, deliberate effort toward the visibility of women could accomplish when backed by institutional commitment. The honourees represented a striking range of professional and social spheres, drawing from healthcare, education, entrepreneurship, the arts, social work, law, technology and community leadership. Many had built their careers or their causes quietly, away from public recognition, and organisers said the day was designed specifically to correct that imbalance. The event's guiding theme, #GiveToGain, ran through the proceedings, with speaker after speaker returning to the idea that contributions long overlooked, particularly the unpaid, uncelebrated labour many women perform in their families and communities, deserved a formal moment of acknowledgment. Awardees arrived with family members, friends and community partners, filling the venue with what attendees described as a mixture of pride, emotion and solidarity.

Several prominent figures addressed the gathering over the course of the ceremony. Chhaya Gandhi, recognised for her work championing MSMEs and startups, spoke about how recognising women in business has ripple effects across entire entrepreneurial ecosystems. Dr. Pooja Shailender Nigam, titleholder Mrs. Queen of Asia Universe, reflected on how a public platform of this kind lifts not only the individual honouree but the wider community of women around her. Lt. Col. Jayashri Banerjee, a veteran Army officer, offered a striking framing of the day's purpose, describing formal recognition as among the highest tributes that can be paid to a woman who has served or sacrificed without seeking applause. Dr. Ashu Shah, a cancer advocate and founder of the Ashu Shah Foundation, spoke about resilience in the face of adversity and the importance of ensuring that women who overcome hardship are seen and celebrated for it. Dr. Savitha Rani M, known for pioneering the practice of Jalayoga, spoke about recognition as a kind of mirror -- one that allows a woman to recognise strength in herself that she may not have previously acknowledged. Empowerment advocate Kaveeta Kiishore closed out the guest reflections by arguing that genuine social progress begins only when women stop being overlooked and start being actively celebrated.

Bhavana Rajesh, founder of The Stree - Love Thyself, framed the day as something larger than an awards ceremony. She said the event stood as proof that collective recognition among women could itself become a historic act, and that each of the 365 honourees carried with her a story of sacrifice and quiet strength that the event had ensured would finally be heard. The Stree LeadHER Awards 2026 was organised by Redribbon Pro, with support from Buzzace Events and Breath Entertainment. Organisers credited a wide network of sponsors for making the event possible, including Media Connect, Liberty (Since 1947), TRV Diamonds, Capital Nexus, Sudaya, the Ashu Shah Foundation, Vrajang and WeVysya, among other partners. The Stree also acknowledged the contributions of its outreach advisor, Lakshmi C P, whose work on partnerships, nominations and on-ground coordination was described as central to the event's execution, along with the efforts of Vijay Kumar and Kishore Joseph, who worked behind the scenes to bring the ceremony together.

The Stree - Love Thyself is a Bengaluru-based platform focused on women's empowerment and functions as the Women's Wing of Jnana Smriti, an organisation based in the city. Founded by Bhavana Rajesh, the platform describes its mission as ensuring that women are seen, heard and celebrated without delay -- a philosophy organisers said was on full display through the scale and ambition of Sunday's ceremony. With the Indian Book of Records citation now formally in place, the Stree LeadHER Awards 2026 stands as one of the more unusual entries in the country's record books this year -- not for feats of endurance or scale in the conventional sense, but for an attempt to compress a year's worth of individual recognition into a single afternoon. For the 365 women who took the stage in JP Nagar, and for the organisers who spent months assembling their stories, the record was less the point than the platform it created.

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