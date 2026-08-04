Afghanistan Faces a Deadly Nutrition Emergency With Prevention Unfunded

Afghanistan's child malnutrition emergency is worsening at the moment when the country's ability to respond is shrinking. The United Nations World Food Programme (WFP) has warned that critical levels of acute malnutrition now affect one-third of the country's provinces, while funding shortages are forcing nutrition services to contract ahead of the most dangerous months of the year.

Nearly 3.7 million children are projected to suffer from acute malnutrition, alongside 1.2 million pregnant and breastfeeding women. Yet prevention programmes, the services designed to stop vulnerable children from deteriorating to the point of requiring emergency treatment, currently have no funding.

This is not merely a hunger crisis, but a collision of food insecurity, disease, weakened health services, unemployment, high prices and disrupted humanitarian supply routes. Unless funding and nutrition supplies are restored quickly, more families will enter the peak malnutrition season with fewer clinics, fewer treatment products and less protection against preventable death.

Harvest Time Has Become Hunger Season

Child malnutrition in Afghanistan normally reaches its highest levels between July and October. Communicable diseases increase during this period, while poor water and sanitation, food insecurity and reduced access to nutrition services further weaken children. This year, however, the crisis began escalating well before the seasonal peak. Child food insecurity affected 47 percent of the population in the first quarter, meaning many children lacked sufficient food even during a period of comparatively greater availability.

WFP Country Director in Afghanistan John Aylieff described mothers, many weakened by hunger themselves, bringing malnourished babies to health clinics in search of treatment. He warned that children were wasting away even during harvest time, when food would ordinarily be expected to become more plentiful.

The crisis has reached critical levels in 12 provinces: Helmand, Daykundi, Zabul, Baghlan, Urozgan, Paktika, Nuristan, Sar-e-Pul, Ghor, Kandahar, Faryab and Logar. At this level, children require urgent life-saving treatment.

Malnutrition also rarely acts alone. It weakens a child's immune system, making common illnesses more dangerous. Illness, in turn, can reduce appetite and prevent the body from absorbing nutrients. In communities with inadequate clean water, sanitation and healthcare, this cycle can accelerate rapidly.

The Safety Net Is Breaking Before the Peak

Afghanistan is approaching its most difficult nutrition period with a health and humanitarian system already damaged by funding reductions. In 2025, 142 health centres closed across the country, while more than 13,000 children lost access to nutrition treatment. Those closures reduced the number of places where vulnerable families could seek help before the current rise in malnutrition.

The remaining programmes have faced another serious constraint: shortages of specialised nutrition products. Conflict in the Middle East and the closure of the Pakistan border for nine months blocked supply routes and increased costs, weakening the delivery of essential treatment.

Nearly one million malnourished mothers and children missed nutrition services for five months as a result. For children already at risk, such delays can mean the difference between early intervention and severe deterioration. These disruptions show that Afghanistan's nutrition emergency depends on more than food availability. Treatment relies on a chain that begins with donor funding and continues through procurement, border access, transport, functioning clinics and trained health workers. When several links fail at once, services can collapse even as needs rise.

Families in remote areas face additional obstacles. The closure of nearby health centres can force parents to travel farther, pay more for transport or sacrifice working time to obtain treatment. Some may be unable to reach a functioning clinic at all.

The result is a crisis in which vulnerability is shaped not only by a child's health, but also by geography, household income and proximity to humanitarian services.

Funding Cuts Are Making Treatment the First Resort

The most dangerous shift is the loss of preventive nutrition assistance. Prevention programmes are designed to reach children and mothers before malnutrition becomes severe. They can stabilise vulnerable households during periods of food insecurity and reduce the number of patients who later require intensive treatment.

Without prevention, the response becomes increasingly reactive. Limited resources are directed towards children who are already acutely malnourished, while others receive little support until their condition worsens. This creates a costly and dangerous cycle. Treating severe malnutrition is more difficult than preventing it, but the lack of prevention means more children may eventually need emergency care. That places additional pressure on clinics already coping with shortages, closures and rising caseloads.

Pregnant and breastfeeding women are also central to the emergency. The projected malnutrition of 1.2 million women threatens their own health and increases the vulnerability of babies and young children who depend on them.

Funding decisions thus shape more than the scale of humanitarian operations. They determine when assistance reaches a family, before nutritional decline becomes life-threatening or only after the crisis has reached the clinic.

WFP urgently requires $540 million for the next six months. The appeal comes at a time when humanitarian agencies are being forced to choose between competing urgent needs. But reducing preventive services may only defer costs rather than eliminate them, allowing manageable nutrition risks to develop into more severe medical emergencies.

The Next Six Months Will Measure the Cost of Delay

The immediate priority is to restore treatment and prevention services before malnutrition reaches its expected peak through October. Funding is essential, but money alone will not reverse the crisis. Specialised nutrition products must enter the country and reach affected provinces. Health facilities need staff and supplies. Families must be able to access services before children become critically ill.

The most important indicators will be whether closed or weakened nutrition services can resume, whether supply shortages ease and whether preventive assistance becomes available again. Changes in the number of provinces facing critical malnutrition will show whether the emergency is being contained or expanding.

Food prices, unemployment, disease outbreaks and access to clean water will also shape the outcome. Even children who complete treatment may remain vulnerable if they return to households without adequate food, sanitation or income.

The funding response will reveal whether international donors are prepared to act before the highest-risk period intensifies. Delays may force humanitarian agencies to concentrate even more narrowly on children closest to death, leaving fewer resources to prevent others from reaching the same condition.

Afghanistan is already facing one of the world's most severe malnutrition emergencies. The danger now is that a predictable seasonal crisis is being allowed to deepen while the systems built to contain it are being dismantled.