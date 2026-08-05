PRESS DIGEST-Financial Times - August 5
Offshore law firm Appleby is exploring a private equity sale, while banks plan to offload $15bn of debt tied to a Google-backed data centre in Texas.
- Country:
- United Kingdom
The following are the top stories in the Financial Times. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy. Headlines
Paradise Papers law firm explores private equity sale Banks to offload $15bn of debt for Anthropic data centre backed by Google
Nik Storonsky in talks over new share award if Revolut hits $500bn valuation John Lewis chair warns of profit squeeze as trading conditions worsen
Overview Appleby, the offshore law firm once at the centre of the ‘Paradise Papers’ data leak, is exploring selling a stake to private equity as deals in the legal sector take off.
Banks are planning to offload $15bn of debt tied to a Google-backed data centre in Texas that has been leased to Anthropic. Revolut chief executive Nik Storonsky is in discussions about a new pay deal that would boost his ownership of the fintech if it hits a valuation of about $500bn.
The boss of John Lewis has warned employees that the department store chain’s profits are being squeezed by “really tough” trading conditions that are hindering its turnaround efforts. (Compiled by Bengaluru newsroom)