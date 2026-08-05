PRESS DIGEST-Financial Times - August 5

Offshore law firm Appleby is exploring a private equity sale, while banks plan to offload $15bn of debt tied to a Google-backed data centre in Texas.

Reuters | Updated: 05-08-2026 10:35 IST | Created: 05-08-2026 10:35 IST
PRESS DIGEST-Financial Times - August 5
  • Country:
  • United Kingdom

The following are ​the top stories in ​the Financial Times. Reuters ‌has not ​verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy. Headlines

Paradise Papers ‌law firm explores private equity sale Banks to offload $15bn of debt for Anthropic data centre backed by Google

Nik Storonsky in ‌talks over new share award if Revolut ‌hits $500bn valuation John Lewis chair warns of profit squeeze as trading conditions worsen

Overview Appleby, the offshore law firm once at the centre of ⁠the ‘Paradise ​Papers’ data ⁠leak, is exploring selling a stake to private equity as deals ⁠in the legal sector take off.

Banks are planning to ​offload $15bn of debt tied to a Google-backed data centre ⁠in Texas that has been leased to Anthropic. Revolut chief executive Nik ⁠Storonsky ​is in discussions about a new pay deal that would boost his ownership of the fintech if ⁠it hits a valuation of about $500bn.

The boss of John Lewis ⁠has ⁠warned employees that the department store chain’s profits are being squeezed by “really tough” trading conditions ‌that ‌are hindering its turnaround efforts. (Compiled by ​Bengaluru newsroom)

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