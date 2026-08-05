DHL cargo plane lands in Hanover after mid-air collision with object, source says

A DHL cargo aircraft made an unscheduled landing in Hanover after colliding with an unknown object mid-air shortly after take-off from Leipzig airport.

Reuters | Updated: 05-08-2026 13:48 IST | Created: 05-08-2026 13:48 IST
DHL cargo plane lands in Hanover after mid-air collision with object, source says
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  • Country:
  • Germany

​A DHL ‌cargo aircraft ​collided mid-air with an ‌unknown object shortly after take-off from Leipzig airport, ‌prompting an immediate unscheduled ‌landing in Hanover, a source familiar with ⁠the ​incident ⁠told Reuters on Wednesday. German police ⁠said earlier they were ​investigating a suspicious object found ⁠near a runway ⁠at ​Leipzig airport on Wednesday after an ⁠overnight security incident that ⁠temporarily ⁠disrupted operations.

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