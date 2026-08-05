DHL cargo plane lands in Hanover after mid-air collision with object, source says

​A DHL ‌cargo aircraft ​collided mid-air with an ‌unknown object shortly after take-off from Leipzig airport, ‌prompting an immediate unscheduled ‌landing in Hanover, a source familiar with ⁠the ​incident ⁠told Reuters on Wednesday. German police ⁠said earlier they were ​investigating a suspicious object found ⁠near a runway ⁠at ​Leipzig airport on Wednesday after an ⁠overnight security incident that ⁠temporarily ⁠disrupted operations.