DHL cargo plane lands in Hanover after mid-air collision with object, source says
A DHL cargo aircraft made an unscheduled landing in Hanover after colliding with an unknown object mid-air shortly after take-off from Leipzig airport.
- Country:
- Germany
A DHL cargo aircraft collided mid-air with an unknown object shortly after take-off from Leipzig airport, prompting an immediate unscheduled landing in Hanover, a source familiar with the incident told Reuters on Wednesday. German police said earlier they were investigating a suspicious object found near a runway at Leipzig airport on Wednesday after an overnight security incident that temporarily disrupted operations.
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