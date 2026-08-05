FTSE 100 rises, led by Glencore, Next earnings; banks slide

London's FTSE 100 edged higher on Wednesday after strong earnings from Glencore and retailer Next, although gains were capped by a selloff in banking ‌stocks following a report that China plans to tax returns from offshore insurance products.

The blue-chip FTSE 100 index closed up 0.01% to 10,888.3 points, while the midcap FTSE 250 climbed 0.7% to 24,632.63 points, notching another closing record high.