FTSE 100 climbs on Glencore, Next earnings and Iran deal hopes

London's FTSE 100 rose on Wednesday, driven by strong results from Glencore and Next as ‌well as growing expectations for a U.S.-Iran peace deal that could ease concerns about oil-driven inflation.

The blue-chip FTSE 100 index rose 0.12% to 10,892.23 points by 0847 GMT, while the midcap FTSE 250 climbed 0.6% to 24,608.02 points, on ‌track to notch another closing record high.