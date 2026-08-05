FTSE 100 climbs on Glencore, Next earnings and Iran deal hopes
The FTSE 100 index rose 0.12% to 10,892.23 points, driven by strong results and growing expectations for a U.S.-Iran peace deal easing oil-driven inflation concerns.
- Country:
- United Kingdom
London's FTSE 100 rose on Wednesday, driven by strong results from Glencore and Next as well as growing expectations for a U.S.-Iran peace deal that could ease concerns about oil-driven inflation.
The blue-chip FTSE 100 index rose 0.12% to 10,892.23 points by 0847 GMT, while the midcap FTSE 250 climbed 0.6% to 24,608.02 points, on track to notch another closing record high.