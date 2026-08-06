Russia hit two vessels near Ukraine's Odesa late Wednesday, TASS cites defence ministry
Russia has struck two dry cargo vessels near Ukraine's Black Sea port of Odesa, which were reportedly transporting military goods, according to the Russian Defence Ministry.
- Country:
- Russia
Russia struck two dry cargo vessels near Ukraine's Black Sea port of Odesa late on Wednesday, TASS news agency reported, citing the Russian Defence Ministry.
The vessels were transporting military goods, the ministry said.
ALSO READ
-
Russian strikes kill six in Ukraine's Balakliia, Sumy, officials say
-
Rubio and Miliband discuss Ukraine war, boosting Europe's role in its own security
-
EXCLUSIVE-Under Patel, FBI forges unprecedented law enforcement ties with China, Russia
-
Rubio, Miliband discuss Ukraine war, Europe taking greater role in its own security
-
US presses on with Ukraine Patriot missile talks, sources say, despite Trump's doubts