Russian strikes kill six in Ukraine's Balakliia, Sumy, officials say

Rescuers in Ukraine worked to douse fires and clear debris after Russian strikes killed at least six people and wounded at least 38 in various regions overnight.

Reuters | Updated: 06-08-2026 10:52 IST | Created: 06-08-2026 10:52 IST
Russian strikes kill six in Ukraine's Balakliia, Sumy, officials say
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Rescuers ‌worked on ​Thursday to douse fires and clear debris in Ukraine's ‌eastern city of Balakliia after Russian strikes on homes killed three overnight, authorities said on the ‌Telegram messaging app.

Three people were also ‌killed overnight and at least 19 wounded in Russian attacks on settlements in the northern region of ⁠Sumy. Twelve ​more ⁠were wounded in the city of Sumy itself, following ⁠an attack with guided aerial bombs, the ​Ukrainian police said on Telegram.

A drone attack on ⁠a van wounded six in the southern ⁠region of ​Kherson, the regional administration said on Telegram. Both Russia and Ukraine deny targeting ⁠civilians in the war triggered by Russia’s invasion ⁠of ⁠Ukraine in February 2022.

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