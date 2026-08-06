Merck KGaA raises profit guidance on momentum in Life Science, Electronics units
Merck KGaA has raised its 2026 earnings guidance to €5.9-€6.3 billion, citing increased demand for its drug manufacturing supplies and semiconductor materials.
- Country:
- Germany
Germany's Merck KGaA lifted its earnings guidance range for 2026 on Thursday, citing a further gain in demand for its drug manufacturing supplies and semiconductor materials, while posting better-than-expected quarterly results. The diversified family-controlled group said earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA), adjusted for special items, would likely rise to between €5.9 billion and €6.3 billion ($6.8-7.3 billion). That was up from a previous outlook range of €5.7 billion to €6.1 billion and compares with €6.1 billion reported for last year.
($1 = 0.8660 euros)