Merck KGaA raises profit guidance on momentum in Life Science, Electronics units

‌Germany's Merck ​KGaA lifted its earnings guidance ‌range for 2026 on Thursday, citing a further gain in ‌demand for its drug manufacturing ‌supplies and semiconductor materials, while posting better-than-expected quarterly results. The diversified family-controlled ⁠group ​said ⁠earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and ⁠amortisation (EBITDA), adjusted for special items, ​would likely rise to between €5.9 billion ⁠and €6.3 billion ($6.8-7.3 billion). That was up ⁠from ​a previous outlook range of €5.7 billion ⁠to €6.1 billion and compares with €6.1 ⁠billion ⁠reported for last year.

($1 = 0.8660 euros)