China and Hong Kong stocks rise as strong exports lift sentiment
China and Hong Kong stocks experienced a significant rebound on Friday, driven by improved trade data that boosted investor sentiment.
- Country:
- China
China and Hong Kong stocks advanced on Friday as better-than-expected trade data helped sentiment recover.
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