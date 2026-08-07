Russia's Wildberries plans new 'partner hubs' after wave of Ukrainian attacks on its warehouses

​Russian online ​retailer Wildberries, the ‌target of ​a three-week campaign of near-nightly strikes ‌by Ukrainian drones, said on Friday that it will open new "partner hubs" ‌to store goods.

The announcement marked ‌the first indication of how the company will seek to compensate for ⁠the ​destruction ⁠of more than a fifth of its ⁠storage capacity in attacks on ​at least 20 of its warehouses.

Owners ⁠and tenants of suitable premises will ⁠be ​able to set up a partner hub and be ⁠paid for processing, storing and dispatching goods ⁠from ⁠marketplace sellers, it said.