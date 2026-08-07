Dolomiti Superski Antitrust Case: €30 Million Refunds for Skiers
Italy's antitrust authority concluded its investigation into Dolomiti Superski, leading to €30 million in refunds and discounts for skiers over anti-competitive pricing practices. The resolution applies to ski passes during the 2022-2025 seasons. While some welcome the decision, consumer group Assoutenti criticizes the limitations of the compensation scheme.
- Country:
- Italy
Italy's antitrust authority announced the closure of its investigation into Dolomiti Superski, securing €30 million in refunds and discounts for skiers following allegations of anti-competitive pricing practices.
The consortium, which manages ski lift operations in prominent resorts, including Cortina d'Ampezzo, was accused of coordinating ski pass pricing across an extensive area. The agreed compensation scheme covers specific ski seasons through refunds or future discounts.
Despite the resolution, criticism arose from Assoutenti, a consumer association, highlighting the scheme's potential shortcomings in reaching all entitled customers. Rising skiing costs have also been noted, heightening the sport's exclusivity.
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