Google Pay Steers Focus to Fortify Domestic Transactions Amidst Rising Digital Payment Demand

Google Pay is intensifying its commitment to strengthening domestic digital transactions, setting aside efforts on cross-border payments and remittances. Kunal Rana, Director of Merchant Services, emphasized the company's current priorities during the 3rd edition of FinInvest, stating that the focus is on improving local payment systems.

Rana highlighted transaction success rates as a crucial factor, boasting industry-leading rates as part of Google Pay's strategy to enhance user experience. The company's efforts are centered on making transactions rapid, simple, and secure, with safety measures such as alerts for potentially suspicious activities in place.

Tackling cybersecurity, Rana underscored the importance of fraud prevention, given that even minor fraud instances could erode trust in digital payments. Innovations in fraud methods present ongoing challenges, yet Google Pay claims to have thwarted scams exceeding Rs 13,000 crore thanks to its proactive approach.

The potential of artificial intelligence (AI) in empowering micro, small, and medium enterprises (MSMEs) was also discussed. AI can bridge gaps between small and large businesses, enabling SMEs to leverage customer feedback for strategic decisions. Rana mentioned ongoing advancements in merchant credit facilitation, noting the emerging impact of India's zero-MDR policy.

While the future implementation of MDR reforms remains uncertain, Google Pay continues to operate within current regulations. Rana affirmed the integral role of Indian banks and fintech companies in establishing a robust digital payment framework, inspiring international interest in the country's fintech innovations.