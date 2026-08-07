Unexpected Job Losses Shake Confidence in U.S. Economic Growth

The U.S. economy faced an unexpected setback in July as it shed 23,000 jobs, according to the Labor Department's latest employment report. This drop followed a revised 20,000 job increase in June, prompting concerns over the Federal Reserve's future interest rate hikes.

Economists had anticipated a rise of 80,000 jobs for July, but the actual figures revealed a softer labor market. Despite ongoing Middle East conflicts, the domestic demand in the U.S. has shown rapid growth, the highest in over three years. Notably, the unemployment rate fell slightly to 4.1% as labor force participation decreased.

Amid these developments, financial markets now question the likelihood of a September interest rate increase from the Fed. The central bank maintained its interest rates in the 3.50%-3.75% range, with divisions among policymakers. Upcoming inflation data might further clarify the monetary policy trajectory.