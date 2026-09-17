Fed's Decisive Rate Hike Stirs Debate Amid Inflation Fears

The Federal Reserve raised interest rates on Wednesday, marking the first hike in three years. This decision, endorsed by new chief Kevin Warsh, comes amidst persistent inflation concerns that the Trump administration has struggled to control.

Warsh, who replaced Jerome Powell in May, attributed the need for tighter monetary policy to robust economic and job growth. He emphasized that inflation is no longer driven solely by oil prices or import tariffs but is now broader across the economy.

In response, President Trump advocated for slashing rates to 1%, arguing that the country's economic strength warranted such actions despite high inflation. Meanwhile, market expectations now predict further rate hikes, with Fed futures indicating a strong possibility of another increase by year-end.