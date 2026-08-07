European Markets Soar as STOXX 600 Hits New Highs Amid Earnings Boom

The European STOXX 600 index closed at a record high on Friday thanks to robust corporate earnings and vigorous technology stock performance. The positive sentiment was bolstered by weaker U.S. jobs data, reducing fears of imminent interest rate hikes by the Federal Reserve.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 07-08-2026 22:07 IST | Created: 07-08-2026 22:07 IST
European Markets Soar as STOXX 600 Hits New Highs Amid Earnings Boom
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On Friday, the European STOXX 600 index soared to a fourth consecutive record high, driven by strong performances in the technology sector and a wave of promising corporate earnings. The index climbed 0.3%, closing at 660.25 points, marking another week of steady gains.

This vitality was further fueled by softer U.S. jobs data, reducing concerns over potential interest rate hikes by the Federal Reserve in September. Technology shares experienced a surge of 1.9%, continuing their week-long leading performance on the STOXX 600.

Corporate earnings reports provided additional optimism, forecasting second-quarter growth exceeding 22%. However, market selectiveness is on the rise as elevated valuations cut the margin for error. Meanwhile, political developments saw Iran propose significant shipping regulations in the Strait of Hormuz.

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